President Joe Biden’s executive order ensures one migrant can cross the United States-Mexico border for every two American births. Still, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the order is “tough” and will “deter” illegal immigration.

On Tuesday, Breitbart News reported that Biden issued an executive order mirroring a failed Senate immigration deal. The order permits thousands of migrants to cross the southern border between ports of entry and still claim asylum until a threshold of about 17,500 migrants over a week is met.

From there, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas can restrict asylum claims to only those migrants arriving at ports of entry.

Significantly, the order permits Biden’s expansive parole pipeline to continue, where tens of thousands of migrants arrive at ports of entry every week to secure parole and, thus, be released into the U.S. interior with the ability to get work permits.

Between the threshold embedded in the order — where 900,000 annual migrant encounters will be tolerated before DHS steps in to restrict asylum claims between ports of entry — and the parole pipeline that imported more than 800,000 migrants over one year, the Biden administration is looking to add one migrant to the U.S. population for every two American births.

Put another way, while 3.6 million American births occur annually, the Biden administration seeks to permit the arrival of nearly two million migrants.

For perspective, throughout the 1990s, illegal immigration levels were considered historically high and largely out of control as they ranged from one million to 1.5 million migrant apprehensions a year.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said the annual migrant inflow will be even larger, because this total does not factor in hundreds of thousands of “got-aways,” those illegal aliens who successfully evaded detection at the border, or Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs).

“The executive order is filled with loopholes and exceptions,” Marshall said:

It will not stop up to 30,000 migrants from flying directly into the U.S. and being released under Biden’s mass parole program each month. This action does not address the millions of unvetted ‘gotaways’ entering our country, and the asylum ‘ban’ is filled with exemptions including unaccompanied minors, playing right into the cartels’ hands and child trafficking operations at the border. [Emphasis added]

While more than 100,000 UACs arrive annually under Biden, the annual number of got-aways is now averaging nearly 600,000. With these figures included, the Biden administration could see some 2.5 million migrants allowed to arrive at the nation’s border — just a million short of annual U.S. births.

Mayorkas praised the order as one of many “tough measures” Biden has taken.

“This executive action is yet another step the Administration has taken within its existing authorities to deter irregular migration,” Mayorkas said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.