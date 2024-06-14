Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 557: Breitbart Senior Legal Analyst Ken Klukowski on the Supreme Court Abortion Pill Ruling

Breitbart News Senior Legal Analyst Ken Klukowski joins host Mike Slater to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision that pro-life doctors lack standing in their challenge to Biden’s abortion pill mandate. However, as Ken reported in his article on the decision, the ruling also “paved the way for Republican-led states to challenge the mandate — and the decision is a win for religious liberty, affirming that pro-life doctors cannot be forced to participate in abortion.”

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.