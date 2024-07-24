Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 580: Rep. Andy Ogles on Impeaching ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) joins host Mike Slater to explain why he introduced articles of impeachment against Vice President Kamala Harris (who was dubbed by the media as Biden’s “border czar” after President Biden put her in charge of “stemming the migration to our southern border”) for “willfully and systemically” refusing “to uphold Federal immigration laws.”

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

