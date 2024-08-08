Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 591: ‘The Fall of Minneapolis’ Producer Liz Collin on Tim Walz’s ‘Failed Leadership’

Film producer Liz Collin joins host Mike Slater to discuss how her documentary The Fall of Minneapolis highlights the “failed leadership” of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in responding to the death of George Floyd and the subsequent riots that engulfed his state. Collin explains how the media is still protecting Walz from accountability for his devastating and deadly failures.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

