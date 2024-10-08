Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 631: Huntington Beach Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark on the Fight Over Voter ID in California

Huntington Beach Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark joins host Mike Slater to discuss how her city in California tried to create commonsense voter ID rules. However, the city was repeatedly threatened by the Democrat-controlled state government under the leadership of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who signed into law a bill last week that prevents local California cities from enacting voter identification rules.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

