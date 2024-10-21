Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 640: ‘Vindicating Trump’ Filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza on Pro-Kamala Media Bias

Documentary filmmaker and author Dinesh D’Souza joins host Mike Slater to talk about his new film Vindicating Trump, which opened in theaters nationwide last month, and to discuss how the media is in the tank for Kamala Harris.

This episode also features a replay of Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle’s interview on Saturday with former President Donald Trump.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

