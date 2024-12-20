Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 678: Mark Chenoweth on Combatting the U.S. State Department’s Censorship of Conservatives

Mark Chenoweth, the president and chief legal officer of New Civil Liberties Alliance, joins host Mike Slater to discuss how conservative media, like Breitbart News, has been censored thanks to the U.S. State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC) and what his organization is doing to combat this.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

