Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow joins host Mike Slater to discuss the grassroots Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) support behind President Trump’s Department of Health and Human Service’s nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.