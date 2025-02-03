Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 700: Rep. Burgess Owens on Expanding School Choice

Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) joins host Mike Slater to discuss a bill he introduced to redirect federal funds for school choice. Also in today’s episode, Slater has a heated conversation with a caller from Canada about President Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on our neighbors to the north and south.

