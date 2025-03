Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) join host Mike Slater to discuss his campaign to become Florida’s next governor. This comes on the heels of President Trump’s endorsement of Donalds’ gubernatorial bid.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

