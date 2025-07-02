Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 799: Breitbart’s Matt Boyle on the Senate Passing the Big Beautiful Bill

Breitbart’s Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle joins host Mike Slater to discuss the progress of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill which made it out of the Senate yesterday after some last minute drama with the Senate parliamentarian. Boyle explains the bill’s next steps as it makes its way to the president’s desk (hopefully!) by the July 4th deadline.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

