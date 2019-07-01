The first Democrat debates virtually “guaranteed” that Democrats will nominate a candidate who rewards illegal immigration, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said in a tweet Monday.

The Florida senator weighed in on the first two Democrat debates Monday, expressing dismay over the candidates’ radical positions on illegal immigration. He said the debates “guaranteed” that they will nominate a candidate “who would place no limits on immigration.”

Dem debates guaranteed they will nominate candidate who would place no limits on immigration Those who enter unlawfully:

– Won’t be detained

– Receive work permit & free health care

– Be able to skip hearing without fear of ICE apprehension

– Eventually eligible for citizenship — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 1, 2019

This is significant coming from Rubio, who was a part of the controversial Gang of Eight amnesty effort in 2013. Even last year, he praised the White House’s amnesty proposal – which included citizenship for at least 1.8 million illegal aliens – even though the majority of voters across party lines opposed it.

Breitbart News reported:

Likewise, an amnesty-for-wall funding deal has been shunned by Trump’s base of supporters, as well as the vast majority American voters — including Republicans, Democrats, and swing voters. The latest Monmouth University Poll reveals that about 88 percent of voters said they oppose efforts to tie an amnesty for illegal aliens to border wall funding. Instead, voters said the issues should be dealt with separately.

“It is encouraging to see the President embrace some of the ideas I have long supported,” Rubio remarked in January 2018. “I look forward to reviewing the specific legislative text once it is presented.”

He continued:

Our primary goal should be to send to the President, before March 5, a bill that secures our border and that addresses the plight of the current beneficiaries of DACA in a responsible way. The reaction, from both sides, to the President’s outline is a reminder that the more an immigration bill tries to do, the harder it is to pass. With only five weeks to go before DACA expires, if an agreement can’t be reached on a broader bill, Congress should at least address the most immediate problems. We cannot allow unrealistic and unreasonable expectations to lead us down a path of failure.

However, Rubio seems to agree that the Democrat candidates’ positions are unrealistic, noting the difference between “welcoming orderly & lawful immigration, enforcing our laws & accommodating those here unlawfully for a long time so long as they aren’t criminals” and “refusing to stop or remove anyone who enters unlawfully & providing them free health insurance.”

A big difference between: A. Welcoming orderly & lawful immigration, enforcing our laws & accommodating those here unlawfully for a long time so long as they aren’t criminals; & B. Refusing to stop or remove anyone who enters unlawfully & providing them free health insurance — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 1, 2019

Every single Democrat candidate in the second presidential primary debate supported giving “free” taxpayer-funded health care to millions of illegal immigrants.

As Breitbart News reported, such an extreme policy could cost U.S. taxpayers roughly $660 billion every decade.