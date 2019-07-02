Watch Live: Pro-Immigrant Activists Demand Closure of ‘Concentration Camps’ Outside White House

(Photo credit: Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News)

According to the event’s page from MoveOn.org, one of the organizers:

Children denied soap and toothbrushes, crowded into unsafe conditions. Separated from their families, subject to cruel treatment that leads to lasting traumas. And some dying in custody—or dying with parents as they cross the Rio Grande.

We’ve seen the images and heard the stories coming out of child detention centers. Horrifically, these conditions aren’t an accident. They are the byproduct of an intentional strategy by the Trump administration to terrorize immigrant communities and criminalize immigration—from imprisoning children in inhumane conditions to threatening widespread raids to break up families to covering up reports of immigrants dying in U.S. custody and abuses by ICE and CBP agents.

It’s going to take all of us to close the camps.