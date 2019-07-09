Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) met Tuesday with White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump on a paid family leave proposal that “empowers families” and helps businesses “succeed.” Cassidy will soon unveil his proposed legislation on paid family leave.

Sen. Cassidy, the chairman of the bipartisan Senate Working Group on Paid Family Leave, met with Ivanka Trump Tuesday to discuss the path forward on paid family leave. Cassidy, a doctor and one of the Senate’s foremost experts on health care, told Breitbart News Sunday that he will soon unveil his paid family leave proposal.

“My goal is success, and having Ivanka Trump as a champion is invaluable,” said Sen. Cassidy in a statement Tuesday. “I’m chairman of the bipartisan paid family leave working group. My priority—the priority of the working group—is a common ground solution that empowers families and makes it more likely for their employer—the business owner—to also succeed.”

Sen. Cassidy has committed to proposing a paid family leave plan that could pass through Congress by announcing in April that he will work with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) on their proposed legislation.

Cassidy met with Ivanka Trump earlier this year to discuss paid family leave, and the Louisiana senator chaired a hearing last year to push the plan.

The White House senior adviser also met with Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Martha McSally (R-AZ), as well as other Republican senators to discuss paid family leave.

In his interview with Breitbart News Sunday, Sen. Cassidy did not say how they plan to finance their paid proposal. However, he said, “We don’t raise taxes, we don’t raise the deficit. And we don’t put a mandate on the employers, but what we do do is allow a mother and father to replace some of their income and stay home with their child after the child is born. I do think this is pro-family and pro-life.”