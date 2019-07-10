Freedom Caucus Backs Citizenship Question on 2020 Census

The House Freedom Caucus backed President Donald Trump on Wednesday, supporting his efforts to put a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

The House Freedom Caucus, which includes Trump allies Reps. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), announced their support for the Trump administration’s efforts to put a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

The House Freedom Caucus said in a statement Tuesday:

The House Freedom Caucus strongly supports the ongoing effort from President Trump and the Trump administration to find a legal pathway toward adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, consistent with the recent Supreme Court ruling. This is a critical issue and a common sense proposal, supported by a wide majority of Americans. We should want to know how many American citizens live in America.

The news arises as Attorney General William Barr suggested that he believes there remains a legal path to add the citizenship question to the Census. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court leftists to block Trump’s citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

“The president is right on the legal grounds. I felt the Supreme Court decision was wrong, but it also made clear that the question was a perfectly legal question to ask, but the record had to be clarified,” Barr contended.

“It makes a lot of sense for the president to see if it’s possible that we could clarify the record in time to add the question,” the attorney general added.

President Donald Trump reportedly continues to mull over adding an executive order to get the citizenship question on the Census.

The Freedom Caucus’s statement follows a July poll that found that 67 percent of voters said the government should include a citizenship question on the Census.

The survey found that Americans across the political spectrum support the citizenship query.

Eighty-eight percent of Republicans, 52 percent of Democrats, and sixty-three percent of independents said they support a citizenship question on the United States Census.