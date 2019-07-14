A recent NBC/Wall Street Journal poll shows tight general election matchups between President Trump and top Democrat candidates including Joe Biden (D), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

The poll, which surveyed 800 registered voters between July 7-9, showed Trump trailing the top tier of Democrat candidates, with Biden leading the pack. According to the results, Biden leads the president by 9 points – 51 percent to Trump’s 42. Sanders leads Trump by 7 points – 50 percent to 43 percent – and Warren leads by 5 points, 48 percent to 43 percent. All three of those candidates come in outside of the margin of error, which is +/- 3.5 percent.

Harris’ lead was within the margin of error – 45 percent to Trump’s 44.

Biden – who remains the current Democrat frontrunner – finds more support with women and black voters, particularly.

NBC reports:

In a Trump-versus-Biden contest, the president has the advantage with men (51 percent to 42 percent), white voters (50 percent to 43 percent) and whites without college degrees (56 percent to 37 percent). Biden, meanwhile, leads among African-American voters (85 percent to 9 percent), women (59 percent to 34 percent), suburban voters (49 percent to 43 percent) and independents (45 percent to 41 percent).

Interestingly, Trump “runs even or slightly leads” among independent voters in matchups against Sanders, Warren, and Harris, NBC added.

Despite what appears to be a solid lead, as NBC News notes, the general election is far out, and “much can change” over the course of the next year. The Democrat field has yet to be narrowed. Many voters remember the total upset of the 2016 general election, with Trump securing victories in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, and Ohio and ultimately finishing with 306 electoral votes.

Additionally, the majority of polls showed Hillary Clinton coming out as the general election victor. Although the gap narrowed, the final Real Clear Politics average still had Clinton winning by over two points.