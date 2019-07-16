Former FBI Director James Comey took another swipe at President Trump in a tweet posted Monday, actively encouraging the American people to “prove” that the country is “so much better than this president” by voting him out in 2020.

“This country is so much better than this president,” Comey tweeted. “And next year we have a chance to prove it.”

While Comey did not provide context for his tweet, he is likely referring to the latest battle between President Trump and the far-left members of the Squad– Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

This is not the first time Comey has called on Americans to actively vote for Democrats. He garnered attention last summer after calling on voters to support Democrats ahead of the midterm election.

He tweeted:

This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that “Ambition must … counteract ambition.” All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now. History has its eyes on us.

Days later, Comey implored Democrats to refrain from embracing the “socialist left,” as they appear to be doing now.

“Democrats, please, please don’t lose your minds and rush to the socialist left,” he tweeted. “This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership.”

There is little doubt that far-left Democrats – like members of the Squad – are driving the Democrat Party’s narrative. While there has been plentiful caucus infighting, Trump successfully got the moderate Democrats to a place of defending the most extreme faction of their party. The president confirmed that in a tweet Monday afternoon.

“The Dems were trying to distance themselves from the four ‘progressives,’ but now they are forced to embrace them. That means they are endorsing Socialism, hate of Israel and the USA! Not good for the Democrats!” he exclaimed.

It remains unclear if Comey still holds his previous position on Democrats refraining from embracing the socialist left. However, the timing of his most recent tweet would suggest that he is, in fact, sympathetic to Trump’s socialist critics.