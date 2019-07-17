Donald Trump Brands Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just ‘Cortez’

President Donald Trump specifically called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday, branding her simply “Cortez.”

Trump said her full name before admitting that he would just call her “Cortez” in the future.

“No, no, I don’t have time to go with three different names, we’ll call her Cortez, it takes too much time,” he noted during his campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina on Wednesday night.

Trump noted that Ocasio-Cortez compared border officials to Nazis running concentration camps and attacked them for detaining migrants and illegal immigrants.

He defended the conditions of the government facilities hosting unaccompanied minors and other migrants claiming asylum at the border.

“They have water, they have air conditioning, they have things that they have never seen,” Trump said, noting the squalid conditions in migrant’s home countries.

Trump also criticized Ocasio-Cortez for describing contemporary Americans as “garbage.”

“That’s you, that’s me, that’s all of us,” he said.

“Remember Deplorables?” Trump asked referring to Hillary Clinton’s famous gaffe in 2016. “This sounds worse!”