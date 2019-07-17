Donald Trump Thanks ‘Vicious’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Approval Bump

(INSET: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) US President Donald Trump makes a point during a press conference with US Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta early July 12, 2019 at the White House in Washington, DC. - Alex Acosta announced his resignation as US labor secretary Friday, amid criticism of a secret plea deal he …
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty, Zach Gibson/Getty

President Donald Trump thanked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after experiencing a four-point approval bump in the latest Rasmussen poll after an uproar over his critical tweets.

“Thank you to the vicious young Socialist Congresswomen,” he wrote on Twitter. “America will never buy your act!”

Rasmussen showed Trump with a 46 percent approval on Friday followed by a 50 percent rating on Wednesday – a jump of four points. A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Trump’s approval rating among Republicans jumped five points.

Trump commented on the political uproar after he criticized Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats for their anti-American statements.

That led to a House resolution condemning Trump’s statement as racist, followed by further pandemonium on the House floor on Tuesday.

