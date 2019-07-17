President Donald Trump thanked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after experiencing a four-point approval bump in the latest Rasmussen poll after an uproar over his critical tweets.

“Thank you to the vicious young Socialist Congresswomen,” he wrote on Twitter. “America will never buy your act!”

New Poll: The Rasmussen Poll, one of the most accurate in predicting the 2016 Election, has just announced that “Trump” numbers have recently gone up by four points, to 50%. Thank you to the vicious young Socialist Congresswomen. America will never buy your act! #MAGA2020 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

Rasmussen showed Trump with a 46 percent approval on Friday followed by a 50 percent rating on Wednesday – a jump of four points. A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Trump’s approval rating among Republicans jumped five points.

Trump commented on the political uproar after he criticized Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats for their anti-American statements.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion. Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, “RACIST.” Their disgusting language….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

That led to a House resolution condemning Trump’s statement as racist, followed by further pandemonium on the House floor on Tuesday.