The billionaire, pro-mass immigration Koch brothers’ network of organizations and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are lobbying hard for passage of a green card giveaway plan to benefit 300,000 Indian workers who were imported by Big Tech’s outsourcing business model.

Last week, the majority of House Republicans and Democrats — led by Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — voted to approve a green card giveaway for 300,000 Indian workers and allow India to effectively monopolize the U.S. green card system for at least the next ten years.

The legislation, known as HR. 1044, will ensure outsourcing firms such as Cognizant, as well as Big Tech conglomerates like Amazon and Facebook, have a green card system where only temporary foreign workers on H-1B visas are able to obtain employment visas by creating a backlog of seven to eight years for all foreign nationals. This process would solidify that employment-based green cards only go to temporary foreign visa workers that have been imported to the U.S. by corporations to replace American workers.

Lobbying hard for the legislation‘s passage is the Koch brothers’ Americans for Prosperity organization and the Chamber of Commerce — both of which have routinely opposed President Trump’s “America First” immigration agenda that seeks to reduce overall immigration to raise wages.

The Koch-funded LIBRE Initiative is also asking members to sign letters demanding the passage of the legislation, known as HR. 1044, claiming that it will “make our communities stronger.”

Our legal immigration system is flawed. With proper reforms, it can be fairer and more transparent, and do more to benefit the U.S. economy and make our communities stronger. This bill is a great place to start. Contact your Senator here! –> https://t.co/Bd06fD4SVJ — The LIBRE Initiative (@LIBREinitiative) July 14, 2019

Likewise, the Chamber of Commerce has issued a letter to Congress explaining their support for the green card giveaway plan, arguing that HR. 1044 is necessary to provide certainty “for employers that hire highly-skilled, highly-educated immigrant workers that were born in India and China.”

A number of Senators have taken campaign cash from both Koch Industries and the Chamber of Commerce. Senate Republicans like Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) have all accepted campaign cash from the Kochs.

Similarly, the Chamber of Commerce has funded Senators such as Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.