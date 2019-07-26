Jemele Hill on ‘Squad’: ‘I Fear for Their Physical Safety’

Atlantic writer Jemele Hill this week said she fears for the safety of the left-wing “Squad” and ripped President Donald Trump’s “go back” remarks as being “beneath the dignity of any president” or “anybody in a leadership position.”

“I fear for their physical safety,” Hill told host Chris Matthews on MSNBC’s Hardball. “And I speak unfortunately from experience having been singled out and attacked by the president myself.”

Hill said Trump “knows what he’s doing when he does things like that and uses certain trigger words to create a level of fear and a level of animosity.”

She also ripped Trump for calling Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) a “lunatic,” which Hill said is a “stereotype that a lot of women” who are “passionate” or “assertive” get branded with.

Before leaving ESPN to pursue more media opportunities that would enable her to discuss culture and politics, Hill got suspended from ESPN for calling Trump a “white supremacist.” She also had to apologize for making an assassination joke during Trump’s State of the Union address earlier this year.

Hill recently said Trump’s “send her back” rally in Greenville, North Carolina, was “a modern-day Klan rally.”