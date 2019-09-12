The Trump reelection campaign will fly a massive campaign banner over Houston before the Democrat debate begins there on Thursday night. The banner will read, “Big government socialism will KILL the economy,” according to the campaign.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted Wednesday, “As Dems descend on Houston for another debate about who will enforce the most government control over your life, @realDonaldTrump’s campaign will fly this HUGE 4,800 sq ft banner over the city.”

It includes a number to text to connect with Trump’s campaign:

Everything’s bigger in Texas. As Dems descend on Houston for another debate about who will enforce the most government control over your life, @realDonaldTrump’s campaign will fly this HUGE 4,800 sq ft banner over the city. Big government socialism will KILL the economy. pic.twitter.com/cGBtFpxj2H — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 12, 2019

Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, also tweeted, “Socialism SUCKS and @TeamTrump is flying high above the Dem debate in Houston to remind the circus in town that their policies will hurt Houston, Texas and America!”:

Socialism SUCKS and @TeamTrump is flying high above the Dem debate in Houston to remind the circus in town that their policies will hurt Houston, Texas and America! Text "USA" TO 88022https://t.co/AZmClks0rI — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 11, 2019

The banner is scheduled to fly from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time — one hour before the 2020 Democrat candidates take the stage. On the stage will be the ten top candidates.

“Every single Democrat candidate has job killing, economy crushing policies that won’t work for America. Team Trump is here to remind them and let everyone in Houston know what a complete disaster Democrats are for America,” Erin Perrine, deputy communications director, told ABC News in a statement.

The banner will not be the only messaging from the Trump campaign to Texan voters before the debate. According to ABC News, the campaign will also conduct an ad blitz that will include two full-page newspaper advertisements.

The full-page ads target Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, who hails from San Antonio, Texas.

“Democrats will kill Houston jobs,” one targeting Warren said.

The other read, “Castro & the Democrats are obstructing the president and you will pay the price”:

Via @abcnews, the Trump campaign is taking out these two full-page ads in Texas newspapers ahead of the #DemDebate3: https://t.co/udLdv0efrr pic.twitter.com/10jBgLCVSq — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) September 12, 2019

The ads will run in Houston and San Antonio.

Follow Breitbart News’s @Kristina_Wong.