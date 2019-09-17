Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski mocked Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s (D-TX) line of questioning during his appearance before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday, assessing that she offered “just a rant.”

“I want to be very clear. The president knew what he was doing was wrong because everyone else had already said no. He called his White House counsel to fire the special counsel. McGahn said no,” Jackson Lee stated.

“He called the attorney general to ask him to unrecuse himself from the special counsel’s investigation. Sessions said no. His White House counsel said that there should be no contact with Sessions because of his recusal,” she continued.

At one point, Lewandowski and the lawmaker sparred over their mutual interruptions.

“Congresswoman, I’d be delighted to answer your question or you could just have a conversation by yourself, but if you’d like to ask me a question, I’ll be happy to answer it,” he told her.

Jackson Lee continued: “So what does the president do? He calls you in to do what everyone else wouldn’t do. He called you in to do his dirty work in secret because he knew it was wrong,” she added before her time ultimately expired.

“Well, we will expose the truth,” Jackson Lee added. “Our president cannot hide behind you any longer and you should be here to be telling the truth, Mr. Lewandowski, because the truth will set you free and the American people.”

At that point, both Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) and Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) remarked that Jackson Lee’s time had expired, and Nadler added, “The time of the gentlelady has expired. The witness may answer the question.”

However, Lewandowski noted that there did not seem to be a question.

“I don’t believe there was a question, congressman,” Lewandowski said.

While Nadler responded with a “very well,” Jackson Lee was adamant that she did, in fact, pose a question.

“Yes, there was,” she said.

“Could you repeat the question? Lewandowski asked. “I didn’t hear it.”

“I’d be happy to repeat the question,” she said, to which Lewandowski replied, “It was just a rant.”