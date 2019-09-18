Columnist and author of the latest book, Open Borders, Inc: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction?, Michelle Malkin says providing birthright citizenship to the United States-born children of illegal aliens is the “ultimate magnet.”

During an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Tonight, Malkin said that allowing the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens — commonly referred to as “anchor babies” — to automatically gain American citizenship simply for being born within the parameters of the country is “not how a sovereign” nation operates their national immigration system.

LISTEN:

“Birthright citizenship for illegal aliens is the ultimate magnet … and again, that is why you’ve got pregnant women — not just from Mexico and Central America but from around the world — traveling here dangerously when they are eight months … pregnant,” Malkin said.

“We have seen local stories coming out of not only out of the southwest border, but for example through airports of entry in Florida or along both coasts where people know that’s their golden ticket,” Malkin continued.

Malkin said her father, a neonatologist who immigrated from the Philippines, would often tell stories of foreign nationals from around the world who arrived in the country to ensure their children were given automatic American citizenship despite having no ties to the U.S.

“My father, who was a legal immigrant to this country and a naturalized American, was a neonatologist in Atlantic City,” Malkin said. “And he would come home with stories about people from Africa, Korea, and Russia whose sole goal was to give birth in this country and then sit back and watch all the benefits flow. This is not how a sovereign country should run its immigration system.”

Trump promised in October 2018 that he would end birthright citizenship through an executive order, but the issue has stalled since then. To date, the U.S. Supreme Court has never explicitly ruled that the children of illegal aliens must be granted birthright citizenship, and many legal scholars dispute the idea.

Today, there are at least 4.5 million anchor babies in the U.S., exceeding the annual roughly four million American babies born every year and costing American taxpayers about $2.4 billion every year to subsidize hospital costs. Every year, about 300,000 anchor babies are born in the country and as of June, there has been an average of about 124,000 anchor babies already born this year.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.