Sen. Tom Cotton Stands Against Beto O’Rourke’s AR-15 Confiscation

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) released an ad Thursday, making it clear to his constituents that he is standing against Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke’s pledge to take away AR-15 rifles.

Cotton campaign manager Brian Colas said:

O’Rourke’s support for confiscating guns from law-abiding citizens shows how out-of-touch Democrats are with Arkansas. By featuring O’Rourke as their keynote speaker, the Arkansas Democratic Party demonstrate they’re in lockstep with the liberal policies of the radical candidates running for President. Senator Cotton believes that a clear majority of Arkansans, both Republicans and Democrats, will stand with him in defense of the Second Amendment.

O’Rourke’s push to take away AR-15s has special meaning to Arkansas residents as O’Rourke continually references visiting AR-15 owners at a gun show in Conway, Arkansas. He went to the gun show then denounced the availability of the rifles.

O’Rourke has made clear that his round-up of AR-15s would be “mandatory” rather than voluntary.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation calculates there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the U.S.

