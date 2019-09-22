Four-Time Deported Illegal Alien with Child Abuse Record Arrested in U.S.

A four-time deported illegal alien with a child abuse and domestic violence record was re-arrested in the United States last week after, once again, illegally entering the country.

Jose Fernando Andrade-Sanchez, a 39-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested, charged, and indicted by a federal grand jury on September 11 after a dangerous standoff with federal immigration officials in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to the Tennessean, Andrade-Sanchez was located in a parking lot in Antioch, Tennessee, when agents with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) approached him. After refusing to get out of his vehicle, the illegal alien drove away as an ICE agent shot at him twice.

Later, Andrade-Sanchez was arrested when he tipped off authorities to his location by seeking treatment at a nearby hospital.

An unsealed federal indictment against Andrade-Sanchez reveals a history of alleged child abuse, domestic violence, and multiple deportations.

After being deported four times already from the U.S., prosecutors say Andrade-Sanchez re-entered the country sometime after his last deportation in October 2013. While living in Nashville, the illegal alien was charged with domestic assault and aggravated child abuse under his alias, “Eduardo Negrete.”

At the time, police said Andrade-Sanchez had struck a three-year-old child in the face and assaulted the child’s mother, his then-girlfriend. The woman and her child had to be taken to the hospital where the woman was treated for facial injuries and the child was treated for a broken nose.

Andrade-Sanchez pleaded guilty to the domestic violence charged and the child abuse charge was dropped against him. Following this plea deal, the illegal alien was deported from the country in July 2009 but returned sometime before April 2013.

At that time, he was charged with criminal impersonation after he falsely identified himself to Nashville police under the alias “Erik Valazquez.” In May 2013, Andrade-Sanchez pleaded guilty to the charge.

Andrade-Sanchez faces jail time and a fifth deportation if convicted of the illegal re-entry charge.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.