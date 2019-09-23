Climate change protesters chanted, twerked, and gyrated in front of cars, blocking traffic in the nation’s capital as part of the “Shut Down D.C.” protest that took place Monday morning.

The event’s description detailed the activists’ plans to “take action all over the district to disrupt business as usual” by blocking traffic during morning rush hour, shutting down several intersections in Washington, DC. Videos show activists blocking traffic with a sailboat, a literal dumpster fire, and a long banner reading, “Stop pipelines now”:

I’m in downtown DC where climate activists with Extinction Rebellion have blocked the intersection of K and 16th streets with a big sailboat that says “rebel for life.” @WTOP @WTOPtraffic #ShutDownDC pic.twitter.com/NWIO1aRvM3 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 23, 2019

DC's climate protesters are burning trash to save the environment https://t.co/bKgb9Ms1d3 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) September 23, 2019

RT AthensEarth: RT werkforpeace: Out here shutting down DC for climate justice. STOP PIPELINES NOW! KEEP IT IN THE GROUND! #ShutdownDC 350_DC sunrisemvmt GretaThunberg mdc_dsa pic.twitter.com/T2CnJKXhtP — Strikebot 9000 (@Strikebot9) September 23, 2019

At first glance, some of the protests could be mistaken for a party scene, featuring activists throwing confetti, dancing in the streets, and twerking in front of cars.

Breitbart News captured a scene featuring an activist in rainbow suspenders, dancing seductively in front of vehicles in a crowded intersection to Nelly’s “Hot in Herre.”

“We’re here for climate justice, honey. Are you going to join?” the activist says to the driver of a vehicle before turning around and twerking.

Another video clip shows two climate activists dressed up as bees, grinding and gyrating in the middle of the street.

Breitbart News asked the Metropolitan Police Department Monday morning if protesters were permitted to block traffic as part of their protest.

“All demonstration participants are allowed to exercise their First Amendment Right, as long as no crime is being committed,” MPD’s Office of Communications’ Deputy Director Kristen Metzger told Breitbart News in an email. She noted that it is, in fact, unlawful to “intentionally” block traffic.

“However, intentionally blocking traffic is not lawful activity,” Metzger continued.

“MPD’s Special Operations Division is equipped to handle assemblies of any stature and will respond as necessary to ensure the safety of the protestors and the general public,” she added. “MPD advises the public to remain vigilant and if you see something, say something by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.”