President Donald Trump received an approval rating of 53 percent from likely voters, according to a Rasmussen poll released Tuesday.
The latest poll reflects the highest approval rating for the president in five months, as the last time Trump got a 53 percent approval rating was in April 2019.
Forty-five percent of likely voters disapproved of his performance as president.
The president’s approval rating dipped as low as 44 percent in late August but has steadily risen in September — a nine-point jump in 35 days.
Trump received a string of 53 percent approval ratings in February 2017 after he was inaugurated.
Rasmussen tracks daily results via 500 likely voters per night from telephone surveys as well as an online survey tool. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 likely voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.