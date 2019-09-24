During his address to the United Nations on Tuesday, President Trump sent a direct message to the open borders lobby, calling their policies aiding mass illegal immigration “cruel and evil.”

Trump slammed the kind of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) which actively promote illegal immigration to the United States and aid illegal aliens in their journey to the U.S.-Mexico border, noting their work empowers criminal cartels, coyotes, human traffickers, and sexual assailants.

“Nearly one-third of women who make the journey north to our border are sexually assaulted along the way, yet here in the United States and around the world, there is a growing cottage industry of radical activists and non-governmental organizations that promote human smuggling,” Trump said.

“These groups encourage illegal migration and demand the erasing of national borders,” Trump continued. “Today, I have a message for those open border activists who cloak themselves in the rhetoric of social justice, your policies are not just, your policies are cruel and evil. You are empowering criminal organizations that prey on innocent men, women, and children. You put your own false sense of virtue before the lives and well-being of countless innocent people.”

“When you undermine border security, you are undermining human rights and human dignity,” Trump said.

A number of NGOs — like United We Dream and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops — funded by billionaire George Soros, the Catholic Church, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and the big business lobby dedicate billions to aid illegal aliens at the southern border, to keep them in the U.S. once they arrive, and to pressure more to take the dangerous journey up through Mexico.

Also in his speech, Trump called mass illegal immigration “unfair, unsafe, and unsustainable” as hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens arrive at the southern border and hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals overstay their visas every year.

“Illegal immigration … undermines prosperity, rips apart societies, and empowers ruthless criminal cartels,” Trump said. “… The sending countries and the depleted countries and they become depleted very fast and their youth is not taken care of and human capital goes to waste. The receiving countries are overburdened with more migrants than they can responsibly accept. And the migrants, themselves, are exploited, assaulted, and abused by vicious coyotes.”

Trump spoke to foreign nationals looking to illegally migrate to the U.S., telling them: “Do not pay the smugglers, do not pay the coyotes, do not put yourself in danger, do not put your children in danger because if you make it here, you will not be allowed in. You will be promptly returned home. You will not be released into our country as long as I am president of the United States. We will enforce our laws and protect our borders.”

This year, alone, open borders organizations have sought to stop the construction of physical barriers at the southern border which would prevent illegal immigration and are currently fighting Trump’s reforms to ensure that illegal aliens are allowed to continue receiving taxpayer-funded welfare and eventually obtain green cards to permanently resettle in the country.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.