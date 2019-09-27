House Democrats again on Friday voted unanimously to back an impeachment inquiry announced earlier in the week by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) against President Donald Trump, with all Democrat members who were present in the House and voting on a resolution on the matter confirming they are a part of Pelosi’s attempt to take down the president.

A resolution offered by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who expressed disapproval with the manner in which Pelosi began the impeachment proceedings via press conference, was shot down by Democrats on a floor vote Friday—the second time this week the entire Democrat conference of the House of Representatives has gone on record with votes in favor of impeaching Trump.

The vote fell down on party lines, with all 221 House Democrats who voted voting in favor of tabling the McCarthy resolution—in essence a vote against McCarthy’s resolution, or in favor of impeachment—and all 184 Republicans who voted voting with McCarthy. Former Republican, now “independent,” Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan voted with the Democrats.

The previous vote on Wednesday was also on party lines, with all 231 Democrats voting then siding with Pelosi, and all 193 Republicans voting for it then voting against impeachment.

“Without a full House vote on a resolution to begin a formal impeachment inquiry, we are left with very little on the grounds for why this House would choose to take the first steps to impeach the sitting president of the United States duly elected and voted for in 2016,” McCarthy told Breitbart News exclusively after the vote.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided—in an unprecedented and unilateral way—that the House would move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry before any transcript was made available and before any whistleblower report was made available,” said McCarthy. “In her view, an impeachment inquiry is justified without evidence. My Republican colleagues and I in the House disagree. We believe, given the gravity of the constitutional power of impeachment, that this should be handled as it historically has and standardly should be. That’s why I offered two resolutions this week in defiance of the Speaker’s decision to speak for the entire nation. Two opportunities for House members to make clear that the evidence demonstrates that there is nothing that rises to the threshold of impeachment. Two opportunities for House members—should they disagree—to take responsibility, vote on whether the House should move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry, and if in the affirmative, voice to their respective constituents why they believe the House should take the first steps to impeachment. Both times, every House Democrat chose to remain silent and skirted their duties as an elected representative. I hope their constituents back home make them answer for that over this two-week recess.”

Every Member of Congress should go on record to say where they stand on Speaker Pelosi’s unilateral impeachment. I am once again making a motion to disapprove of her unprecedented actions. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 27, 2019

The vote forces Democrats, especially vulnerable ones, on the record in support of Pelosi’s extraordinary step of pushing to impeach the president. It also shows GOP unity behind Trump, as despite the best efforts of the left and establishment media at this stage to create dissent in the ranks the Republican Party remains firmly behind Trump.

This vote also frames for the public where things stand going into a congressional recess beginning Friday and lasting two weeks. Some hard leftist actors inside and outside Congress have pushed for Congress to cancel the recess, but Pelosi–sources familiar with her thinking say—is proceeding with the recess to attempt to cool things down and regain control of the simmering narrative. Democrats have felt like they do not have a clear message and may have jumped the gun by going for impeachment before even having the whistleblower complaint and the call transcript on which they are pursuing it over–and now that both have not lived up to publicly-built expectations they fear political backlash from the public.

“The Democrats may be fleeing town for a two-week recess, but they won’t be able to hide from this vote,” a senior GOP congressional aide told Breitbart News.

Those who fight Pelosi on whether to take the two-week congressional recess can expect to be branded antisemitic, sources say, because the upcoming Jewish holidays of Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashanah fall during the timeframe of the congressional recess–and two of the leading committee chairs involved in impeachment House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) are both Jewish.

The attack line has already appeared in some leftists’ Twitter feeds, too:

They're going on recess because Rosh Hashanah begins Sunday & Yom Kippur begins October 8th. They don't magically stop working during recess & an impeachment process that'll take a while anyway isn't going to be dismantled by this. You can calm down now white hashtag resistance. — Pierce (@PierceAH66) September 27, 2019

It’s the High Holy Days, guys. Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are covered by this recess. Momentum won’t slag by letting Jewish Congress members observe two of the most significant holidays of the year. https://t.co/HVQefezi54 — jeni ✨👾✨ (@allonsyjeni) September 24, 2019

People bitching about why the House is on recess next week are clearly ignorant of the importance of Rosh Hashannah and Yom Kippur. Both Nadler and Schiff (amongst others) are Jewish. Would you demand the House work over Christmas or Easter? — Pumpkin Spice Covfefe 🍩🖖🌊♓🐡🐇 (@total_janarchy) September 26, 2019

So a couple things. The recess is 2 weeks long bec it includes Rosh Hashanah & Yom Kippur. Normally Jews would go back to work in bet but MOC are required to live long distances from their homes & changing 1 long break to 2 short ones w/ tons of travel in between seems silly — Mia Brett (@QueenMab87) September 26, 2019

To everyone who is calling on Congress to cancel their two week recess, please keep in mind that this is due to Rosh Hashanah starting Sunday at sundown and ending Tuesday at sundown. Then next Tuesday (10/8) Yom Kippur begins and ends Wednesday (10/9) at sundown. — Christian Barbato (@cbarbato07) September 26, 2019

Nonetheless, the failure by Democrats to accomplish anything this year—the House Democrats, since taking the majority, have achieved exactly zero significant legislative or policy victories–is a powerful tool for Republicans heading into 2020. The Democrats have spent the entire year wasting time and money on investigations of Trump, and now each of the Democrats have admitted via these votes McCarthy has forced it is their true intention to try to take Trump out.

Trump himself has zoned in on this in recent days, too, tweeting earlier on Friday about it:

The Democrats are now to be known as the DO NOTHING PARTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

The message it sends to the public—that Democrats promised all sorts of solutions on health care, infrastructure, and other policy matters if they got the majority back last year, but really their true intention was to seek a power-grabbing effort to remove the duly elected president by force—is a powerful one, and is resonating with voters:

New Hampshire voter slams democrats on impeachment: They “should just get back to doing their job[s] . . . They’re not doing anything for us.” pic.twitter.com/RN9txJe5Qx — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 27, 2019

It remains to be seen what happens next. Sources familiar with the process say Democrats are unsure if they will even ever introduce actual articles of impeachment, if they will vote on them ever, if they do vote if they will pass, or if they will just keep investigating and delaying while calling hearings upon hearings while never actually doing anything. One person with inside knowledge of the Democrat strategy told Breitbart News it all depends who wins “the messaging war,” which Democrats currently feel they are losing badly even with the entire establishment media on their side.