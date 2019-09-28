Heckler Disrupts Joe Biden Rally in Las Vegas: ‘He’s a Predator’

Joe Biden had a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, disrupted on Saturday by a heckler noting the former vice president’s record of touching women unsolicited.

“Joe Biden is a predator; the media is covering it up,” a man waving a #MeToo sign interrupted Biden as he spoke at the East Las Vegas Community Center.

The disruption quickly drew “boos” from the vice president’s supporters, some who began to confront the heckler. Biden, himself, attempted to diffuse the tension by warning his supporters to leave the man alone.

“No, no, let him go, let him go,” the former vice president told those in attendance, as one supporter, in particular, began shouting and sticking his finger in the heckler’s face. The disruptor, though, appeared unfazed by the commotion, continuing to shout “#MeToo” and “he’s a predator.”

The incident was captured live on video by a number of news outlets on hand to cover the event.

A man interrupts Joe Biden at a rally in Las Vegas and yells 'Biden is a predator.' Watch how the crowd reacts. pic.twitter.com/AzHMQfJcdp — KOKH FOX 25 (@OKCFOX) September 28, 2019

Earlier this year, the former vice president was accused of inappropriate touching by Lucy Flores, the Democrat’s unsuccessful 2014 nominee for lieutenant governor of Nevada. In a widely circulated op-ed, Flores alleged Biden inappropriately touched and kissed her during a campaign event. Following the revelations, several more women came forward to accuse Biden of unwanted touching.

Despite issuing a public apology and promising to be more “mindful” about respecting the personal space of others, Biden has repeatedly made light of the accusations on the campaign trail.