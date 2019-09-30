Donald Trump: ‘We’re Trying to Find Out’ About the Whistleblower

President Donald Trump said Monday he was trying to find out more about the whistleblower who raised the alarm about his conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Well, we’re trying to find out about a whistleblower, when you have a whistleblower that reports things that were incorrect,” Trump said adding that the person “reported a totally different statement” about the contents of his phone call.

The president was asked about whether he knew the identity of the whistleblower by reporters during a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the whistleblower’s second-hand knowledge of a call with the Ukrainian president that was used to trigger an impeachment investigation of Trump.

“When the whistleblower reported it, he made it sound terrible,” Trump said.

He again said his conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect.”

The whistleblower has only been identified as a member of the CIA who was also assigned to the White House, according to the New York Times.

Trump also took a shot at House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff who lied about Trump’s conversation with the Ukranian president during a congressional hearing.

“When he saw my call, to the president of Ukraine, it was so good that he couldn’t quote from it,” Trump said. “Because there was nothing done wrong because it was perfect.”

Earlier Monday, Trump demanded that he be able to meet his accuser and his informant.

“I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD-HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the ‘Whistleblower,’” he said.