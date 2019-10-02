Joe Biden: Owners Should Be Liable if Guns ‘Not Under Lock and Key’

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden used the October 2, MSNBC / Gabby Giffords / March for Our Lives gun control forum to suggest gun owners ought to be liable if they do not keep their firearms “under lock and key.”

Biden said, “If you left you keys in a car out here and some kid picks that car…and kills somebody driving around the parking lot, you’re liable. Why in God’s name, if you have a weapon at home and it’s not under lock and key, should you not be held liable?”

He added, “We should have a federal law making that the case,” as the crowd of gun controllers applauded.

Biden also pushed to allow gun manufacturers to be sued, and to outfit firearms with biometric readers. He said, “Right now, we have the technology to go out and make sure no one can fire a pistol, a rifle, any weapon, without their biometric marker on it. That exists, that technology exists.”

He did not say whether Secret Service agents should be limited to only using firearms with biometric readers on them.

