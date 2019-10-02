Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, said on Tuesday that he is considering suing Democrats orchestrating the impeachment inquiry into the president’s dealings with foreign governments — an executive branch power granted to him in Article II of the Constitution.

“I think we have to raise their consideration of constitutional and criminal rights,” Giuliani told Laura Ingraham on her Fox News show, The Ingraham Angle. “This is worse than McCarthy.”

“How about a total illicit impeachment proceeding?” Giuliani said. “This is an illicit, rogue impeachment proceeding.”

Fox News reported on Giuliani considering lawsuits against Democrats “for allegedly violating the constitutional and civil rights of the president and members of his administration amid new congressional inquiries and subpoenas resulting from a whistleblower’s complaint.”

Fox News also reported on the president’s constitutional powers and the ongoing investigation into a growing list of alleged misdeeds done by Trump:

The former mayor of New York City suggested that some House Democrats were guilty of violating Article II of the Constitution, which outlines the president’s powers during his four-year term as commander in chief, specifically his power to conduct the foreign policy of the United States. He also said he may sue Democrats in Congress for allegedly violating attorney-client privilege and over obstruction-of-justice claims. The chairmen of three House committees subpoenaed Giuliani on Monday, seeking key documents related to the Ukraine controversy as part of their Trump impeachment inquiry. Giuliani lawyered up Tuesday, hiring former Watergate prosecutor John Sale. Though still mounting a defense, Giuliani claimed he has evidence, in the form of video recordings and interview notes, which are protected from an additional subpoena under the statute of attorney-client privilege. He said the evidence incriminates House Democrats for allegedly trying to threaten foreign powers into keeping quiet amid the impeachment inquiry.

Giuliani said while much of the media is constantly attacking Trump, it is protecting former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden over the latter’s activities in Ukraine during the Obama administration.

“[The media] are covering up for the Democrats because they are more corrupt than anyone realizes,” Giuliani said. “They are covering up serious crimes that were committed against the United States by the Bidens and taking millions and multimillions of dollars and putting the United States in a very compromised position.”

Fox News reported:

Biden has acknowledged on camera that, when he was vice president, he successfully pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings — where his son Hunter Biden had a highly lucrative role on the board paying him tens of thousands of dollars per month, despite limited relevant expertise.

In the video, Biden said he threatened to withhold $1 billion in critical U.S. aid to Ukraine if Shokin was not fired.

