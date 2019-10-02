Two National Polls Show Elizabeth Warren Leading Democrat Field

A pair of national polls released on Wednesday suggests that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) may be solidifying her position as the new frontrunner in the crowded Democrat primary field.

The Economist/YouGov poll — which surveyed 1,500 U.S. citizens (1,087 registered voters) from September 28 – October 1, 2019 — showed the Massachusetts senator leading the pack with 28 percent support among registered voters. Joe Biden — who once held a clear frontrunner status — dropped to second place with 22 percent support. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) followed in a distant third with 13 percent support. Once again, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) overtook Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) fourth-place position, with seven percent support to Harris’s five percent.

Andrew Yang (D) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) garnered three percent support. The remaining candidates saw two percent support or less. The margin of error is +/- 2.6 percent when adjusted for weighing and 3.1 percent for registered voters:

#National @YouGovUS/@TheEconomist Poll (RV, 9/28-10/1):

Warren 28%

Biden 22%

Sanders 13%

Buttigieg 7%

Harris 5%

Yang 3%

O'Rourke 3%

Bennet 2%

Gabbard 2%

Booker 2%

Klobuchar 1%

Castro 1%

Steyer 1%

Delaney 0%

Messam 0%

Bullock 0

Ryan 0

Sestak 0

Williamson 0

The most recent Monmouth University Poll told a similar story. The poll — taken September 23 – 29, 2019, among 434 likely Democrat voters — showed Warren in the lead with 28 percent support, followed by Biden with 25 percent. Both candidates topped Sanders, who garnered 15 percent support, by double digits.

Buttigieg and Harris tied for fourth place with five percent support. Marianne Williamson (D) and Yang tied with two percent support, and the remaining candidates saw one percent support or less. The margin of error is +/- 4.7 percentage points.

“The top-line numbers in Monmouth’s August poll may have differed from other polls at that time, but the underlying trend line we saw then has carried over,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said.

“Biden’s drop in the national ‘beauty contest’ is coming mainly from voters in states that hold nominating contests after Super Tuesday,” he added.