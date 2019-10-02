WATCH: Pelosi Begs Reporters to Ask Her About Anything but Impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) grew visibly frustrated during her weekly press conference on Wednesday morning when reporters asked about impeachment and seemed uninterested in the rest of her agenda.

She began her press conference with comments about H.R. 3, the “Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019”; as well as President Donald Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement; and foreign policy toward Saudi Arabia and China. She then moved on to impeachment, and offered the podium to House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) — but then grew annoyed when reporters wanted to ask her about that topic.

“Do we have any questions, first, on the work to meet the needs of the American people in terms of USMCA and the H.R. 3? On that subject?” she began.

The first question asked her how she expected to do anything while impeaching the president: “How do you envision working with this president on these key Democratic agenda items — lowering prescription drug costs, you know, ensuring tougher gun safety measures as you are actively considering whether to remove him from office?”

The two had “nothing to do with each other,” Pelosi responded, claiming that she could work with President Trump while trying to impeach him because he had an interest in passing key legislative proposals for his own reasons.

After another question about the USMCA, the remaining questions were about impeachment, which she resisted:

”Anyone on H.R. 3? Does anybody in this room care about the cost of prescription drugs and what it means to America’s working families? From time to time you have asked those questions — does anyone care about the USMCA?”

President Trump later tweeted:

Nancy Pelosi just said that she is interested in lowering prescription drug prices & working on the desperately needed USMCA. She is incapable of working on either. It is just camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment. The Do Nothing Democrats are stuck in mud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

He also later tweeted that Democrats were “wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT.”

