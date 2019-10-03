The White House will dare House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold a House vote on an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, according to a report.

Axios scooped on Thursday that the White House is preparing to send Pelosi a letter demanding she hold a full House vote to approve an impeachment inquiry.

The president plans to make House Democrats to take a stand on impeachment, forcing vulnerable candidates into an uncomfortable position.

The letter has been drafted by White House lawyers, but it has not been signed.

One official mocked Democrats for holding an impeachment “inquiry” without a vote.

“They want to be a little bit pregnant,” the official joked wryly to Axios.

Trump has expressed his frustration with the process, vowing to fight the Democrats on the inquiry.

“I’ve been going through this for three years,” he said Wednesday. “They’ve been trying to impeach me from the day I got elected. And you know what? They failed.”