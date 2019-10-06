Swing voters are repelled by leftist policies from healthcare to immigration that 2020 Democrat presidential primary candidates have endorsed, a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) reveals.

MIT researcher Alexander Agadjanian published his latest research in the New York Times, where he revealed that swing voters likely are six percentage points less likely to vote for a Democrat against President Trump in the 2020 election after learning of the leftist policy positions they have embraced.

Agadjanian surveyed nearly 4,000 voters, showing half of them headlines where 2020 Democrats have endorsed decriminalizing illegal immigration, giving free healthcare to illegal aliens, ending private health insurance, and providing free college tuition for applicants.

The other half were shown headlines on general 2020 Democrat primary news, like when scheduled debates and townhalls are to occur. From there, the research found swing voters are less likely to vote for a Democrat when they learn of their policy proposals:

When deciding between Mr. Trump and the Democratic nominee, voters in the middle — the independents who could ultimately tilt things in Mr. Trump’s favor — became six percentage points less likely to vote Democratic after reading about the leftward turn compared with the independents who had read the innocuous content. [Emphasis added]

Likewise, the research found that there is no increase in mobilization to vote in the 2020 election for Democrat voters who learned of the candidates’ endorsement of leftist policies.

“Democrats who read about the leftward positions did not indicate they were more motivated to vote and campaign for the eventual nominee than those who hadn’t read about them,” Agadjanian notes.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, 2020 Democrats such as former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) have endorsed some of the least popular policy positions in the Democrat primary.

For example, the most recent Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll found that a plan to give free, taxpayer-funded healthcare to all 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. is the most unpopular policy position thus far. The plan was endorsed by Biden, Warren, Sanders, and the majority of other Democrat primary candidates.

Similarly, voters by a majority remain opposed to raising taxes on working and middle-class Americans in order to end private health insurance and provide “Medicare for All” to all U.S. residents. The plan to end private health insurance, endorsed by Warren and Sanders, has turned off American union workers as millions would have their employer-negotiated healthcare plans terminated should such a plan take effect.

