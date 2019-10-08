Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) announced Monday that her campaign raised $4.8 million between July and the end of September.

According to her campaign, Klobuchar had 105,000 donors in the third quarter with an average contribution of $29.78. The campaign also stated it utilized the money “to make aggressive investments in our early state campaign infrastructure.”

Klobuchar still trails her competitors in the 2020 Democrat presidential primary, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who raised more than $25 million in the third quarter; Pete Buttigieg, who raised $19.1 million in the third quarter; and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who raised $6 million in the third quarter.

Klobuchar, who had previously raised $5.2 million in the first quarter of the year, raised only $3.9 million between April 1 and June 30.

“As we head into the final quarter of 2019, we continue to build momentum and a strong grassroots operation that can win in 2020,” said Justin Buoen, Klobuchar’s campaign manager.

Klobuchar has qualified for the October Democrat presidential debate and has reached the donor threshold for the November debate.