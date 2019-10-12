At Least Two Wounded in New Hampshire Church Shooting

At least two people were wounded during a shooting at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire, Saturday morning.

CNN reported that two people were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds, but their conditions were not known.

WMUR’s Jean Mackin tweeted that a suspect in the incident was apprehended:

PELHAM: Hillsborough Co Attorney confirming – at present time there are no fatalities & a suspect is in custody: https://t.co/0QHK1VU36M — Jean Mackin (@JeanWMUR) October 12, 2019

The church where the incident occurred was part of the New England Pentecostal Ministries (NEPM).

NEPM’s website highlights “Domestic Violence Month” and shows that a “Men & Women Meeting” was scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

USA Today reports that police “responded” to the church at about 10 a.m.

