At Least Two Wounded in New Hampshire Church Shooting

In this photo provided by WMUR-TV, police stand outside the New England Pentecostal Church after reports of a shooting on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Pelham, N.H. WMUR-TV reports that Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon said a suspect is in custody. (Siobhan Lopez/WMUR-TV via AP)
Siobhan Lopez/WMUR-TV via AP

At least two people were wounded during a shooting at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire, Saturday morning.

CNN reported that two people were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds, but their conditions were not known.

WMUR’s Jean Mackin tweeted that a suspect in the incident was apprehended:

The church where the incident occurred was part of the New England Pentecostal Ministries (NEPM).

NEPM’s website highlights “Domestic Violence Month” and shows that a “Men & Women Meeting” was scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

USA Today reports that police “responded” to the church at about 10 a.m.

.

