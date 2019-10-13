President Donald Trump continued taunting former Vice President Joe Biden’s son on Sunday after Hunter Biden announced he was stepping down from a Chinese investment firm.

“Where’s Hunter? He has totally disappeared!” Trump wrote.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers released a statement on Sunday announced that he would step down from the board of the private equity fund backed by Chinese state-owned investment entities. After visiting China with his father in 2014, Hunter Biden secured a $1.5 billion investment.

In his statement from his lawyer, Hunter Biden promised not to serve on any other foreign-owned companies if his father was elected president.

That prompted Trump to question Hunter’s other possible financial ties.

“Now looks like he has raided and scammed even more countries!” Trump wrote. “Media is AWOL.”

It is unclear whether Hunter Biden will divest his business interests in the Chinese-backed investment firm, despite stepping down from the board.

Trump pressured Hunter Biden’s questionable business ties during a pair of back-to-back political rallies last week.

“For a guy to walk in from off the street with no experience, a bad track record, just got thrown out of the navy, and he walks away with $1.5 billion?” Trump said.

He mocked the media for failing to pursue the story, asking “Where’s Hunter?” a question that the campaign turned into a best-selling t-shirt.

Hunter also stepped down from the Ukranian Energy firm Burisma in April 2019, after the media questioned his ties to the company while former Vice President Joe Biden was leading efforts to reform Ukraine.