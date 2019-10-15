Andrew Yang Suggests Impeaching Donald Trump Won’t Work

White House hopeful Andrew Yang suggested that impeaching President Donald Trump will not work, stating that Democrats “shouldn’t have any illusions” with regards to impeaching the president. Yang offered his remarks in response to CNN’s opening question about impeachment during the 2020 Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday evening.

“I support impeachment, but we shouldn’t have any illusions that impeaching Donald Trump will, one, be successful, or two, erase the problems that got him elected in 2016,” said Yang in response to CNN’s opening question for Tuesday’s Democratic debate in Westerville, Ohio:

We’re standing in the great state of Ohio: the ultimate purple state, the ultimate bellwether state. Why did Donald Trump win your state by eight points? Because we got rid of 300,000 manufacturing jobs in your towns, and we’re not stopping there. How many of you have noticed stores closing where you work and live here in Ohio? Raise your hands. It’s not just you, Amazon alone is closing 30 percent of America’s stores and malls, soaking up 20 billion dollars in business, while paying zero in taxes. These are the problems that got Donald Trump elected — the fourth industrial revolution — and that is going to accelerate and grow more serious, regardless of who is in The Oval Office.

“The fact is, Donald Trump, when we’re talking about him, we are losing,” affirmed Yang. “We need to present a new vision, and that even includes talking about impeaching Donald Trump.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.