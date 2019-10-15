CNN Opens Democrat Debate with Impeachment Question

CNN opened 2020 Democrat presidential primary debate in Westerville, Ohio with a question about impeaching President Donald Trump, despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announcing on Tuesday that the House of Representatives will not be voting on impeachment.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper at the debate on Tuesday evening:

Since the last debate, House Democrats have officially launched an impeachment inquiry against President Trump which all the candidates on this stage support. With the election only one year away, why shouldn’t it be the voters who determine the president’s fate?

Cooper’s opening question gave each Democrat presidential candidate the opportunity to offer hope of impeaching the President of the Untied States during the first portion of the debate’s broadcast.

Speaker Pelosi, however, announced on Tuesday during a press conference that the House of Representatives will not be voting to formalize an impeachment inquiry at this point in time. “There’s no requirement that we have a vote, and so, at this time, we will not be having a vote,” said Pelosi.

On Monday, an undercover video released by Project Veritas showed one of the network’s staffers saying that CNN president Jeff Zucker has a “personal vendetta” against the president.

“Let’s just stay very focused on impeachment,” said Zucker to staff, according to a purported 9:00 a.m. rundown call obtained by Project Veritas.

