Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) defended former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday night at the Democrat presidential debate in Ohio after CNN’s Anderson Cooper brought up his son, Hunter Biden, and his Ukraine dealings.

Booker said:

I am having deja vu all over again, first of all, because I saw this play in 2016’s election. We are literally using Donald Trump’s lies and the second issue we cover on this stage is elevating a lie and attacking a statesman. That was so offensive. We should not have to defend ourselves.

Booker added, “The only person sitting at home that was enjoying that was Donald Trump seeing that we are distracting from his malfeasance and selling out his office.”

Cooper asked Biden:

President Trump has falsely accused your son of doing something wrong while serving on a company board if Ukraine. I want to point out there’s no evidence of wrongdoing by either one of you. Having said that, on Sunday, you announced that if you’re president, no one in your family will be involved in any foreign businesses. My question is: if it’s not okay for a president’s family to be involved in foreign businesses, why was it okay for your son when you were vice president?

“My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong,” Biden responded to Cooper. “I carried out the policy of the United States in rooting out corruption in Ukraine. And that’s what we should be focusing on.”

Cooper followed up and asked, “He admitted he made a mistake and showed poor judgement by serving on the board. Did you make a mistake by letting him?”

Biden then claimed he “never discussed a single thing with my son about anything having do with Ukraine” and insisted the focus should be on “Trump’s corruption.”