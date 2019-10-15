Gaffe Check: Seven Joe Biden Gaffes During the Fourth Democrat Debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden frequently became tongue-tied during the Democrat debate on Tuesday night, continuing his gaffe-ridden campaign for president.

1: “Expodentially”

At one point, Biden mistakenly pronounced exponentially as “expodentially.” At another point, Biden appeared confused when he talked about people “clipping coupons in the stock market” when talking about the capital gains tax.

2. Bernie Sanders as Putin?

Biden also unexpectedly gestured at Bernie Sanders when referring to Vladimir Putin.

“Excuse me,” Bernie Sanders interupted, “Vladimir Putin, here?”

3. Which son?

Biden defended his son Hunter Biden serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company but failed to differentiate him from his deceased son Beau Biden, who was the Attorney General of Delaware.

“Even when my son was the attorney general of the state of Delaware, we never discussed anything so that there would be no potential conflict,” he said, without naming Beau.

4. He chokes!

Twitter users also flagged a moment when Biden choked on his spit or coughed during a response.

I think Joe Biden is malfunctioning. pic.twitter.com/cDzpNNdOkO — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 16, 2019

5. Ending Roe vs. Wade?

Biden also stumbled when saying he was “put in the position of ending Roe vs. Wade” before correcting himself to talk about gun sales.

6. Biden vague on the issue of being vague

Biden criticized his Democrat rival Elizabeth Warren for being vague, but ended up sounding more vague in the process. “Part of that requires you not being vague,” Biden said. When asked to explain what he meant, he meandered on for several seconds talking about the different costs of healthcare.

7. Age is wisdom

When asked about his age, Biden said that his advanced age gave him “wisdom” to be president.

“One of the reasons I’m running is because of my age and my experience,” he said. “With it comes wisdom. We need someone to take office this time around who on day one can stand on the world stage, command the respect of world leaders.”

Biden struggled throughout the night to demonstrate that his advanced age made him more qualified to be president than any of the younger candidates.