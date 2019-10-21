Intrusion Suspect Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times

A Houston, Texas, home intrusion suspect died after being shot multiple times by a homeowner.

ABC 13 reports the homeowner discovered two alleged home invaders and “shot one intruder several times, but the other suspect ran away.”

The Houston Chronicle reports the suspects allegedly threatened the family after entering the home, at which time the homeowner was able to retrieve “a pistol.”

The suspect who was shot was then transported to a hospital where the died.

Houston Police Department Commander Megan Howard noted that police were unsure why the suspects allegedly chose that particular home. She said, “At this point, we’re not sure what the suspects were after exactly.”

