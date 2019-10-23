Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Wednesday that he believes “we should get rid of these detention facilities” for illegal immigrants.

“I have stood up and said, pretty bold progressive position, that says we should get rid of these detention facilities,” Booker said in response to a question regarding immigrants being detained in New Jersey. “We don’t need them.”

The Obama administration showed that we can have, without detention facilities, we can have nearlty one hundred percent compliance with our legal system. One hundred percent compliance by doing things like the family case management model they had, that actually for the fiscally responsible out there it is less taxpayer money than locking up people like we’re seeing in Essex County and across this country.

He added, “I don’t know how much further there are anybody in this field than calling for the virtual elimination of these detention facilities that are not necessary for our safety and protection.”