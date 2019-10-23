The Florida Senate voted to uphold Gov. Ron DeSantis’s decision to remove Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel from office.

DeSantis suspended Scott Israel in January 2019, citing the botched response to the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting.

NPR reports that DeSantis’s decision to suspend Israel had to be confirmed by the senate. Every Republican senator but one — Tom Lee (R-Hillsborough) — voted to uphold Israel’s suspension. Lee voted for Israel’s reinstatement.

WCJB reports that some Democrats also voted to uphold the suspension. Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat, voted for the suspension, saying, “Seventeen people died. To put that aside … I couldn’t do it.”

Hunter Pollack, brother of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim Meadow Pollack, thanked the three Democrats who voted to keep Israel out of office:

I am very happy with the decision by the Florida Senate to remove Scott Israel from office. Senator Randolph Bracy

Senator @darrylrouson

Senator @Annette_Taddeo Thank you for putting partisanship aside, to vote with your conscious. It gives me hope for the future. — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) October 24, 2019

