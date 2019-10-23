Florida Senate Votes to Uphold Sheriff Scott Israel’s Removal

POMPANO BEACH, FL - MARCH 24: Sheriff Scott Israel attends An Afternoon With Habitat for Humanity and Secretary Ben Carson on March 24, 2017 in Pompano Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Habitat for Humanity of Broward)
Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Habitat for Humanity of Broward

The Florida Senate voted to uphold Gov. Ron DeSantis’s decision to remove Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel from office.

DeSantis suspended Scott Israel in January 2019, citing the botched response to the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting.

NPR reports that DeSantis’s decision to suspend Israel had to be confirmed by the senate. Every Republican senator but one — Tom Lee (R-Hillsborough) — voted to uphold Israel’s suspension. Lee voted for Israel’s reinstatement.

WCJB reports that some Democrats also voted to uphold the suspension. Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat, voted for the suspension, saying, “Seventeen people died. To put that aside … I couldn’t do it.”

Hunter Pollack, brother of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim Meadow Pollack, thanked the three Democrats who voted to keep Israel out of office:

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.