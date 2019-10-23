Mo Brooks to Democrats on Impeachment: ‘Do It in Public’

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) targeted Democrats and their impeachment efforts on Wednesday as he delivered a short speech before he, and several other members of Congress, stormed the secret room where House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) has been operating the closed-door impeachment inquiry.

“By golly, if they’re going to do it, do it in public,” Brooks said. “Don’t hide it from the American people. Show your face where we can all see the travesty that you are trying to foist on America & the degradation of our Republic that you are engaged in.”

Brooks added, “We demand open proceedings. The American people deserve nothing less. Their representatives in Congress deserve nothing less.”

The storming of the secret room by Republican members of Congress was led by House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

As reported by Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong, “The Republican lawmakers attempted to enter the room where Schiff has been bringing in current and former State Department officials to testify on whether President Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine in exchange for alleged help with the 2020 election.”