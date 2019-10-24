Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday corrected his initial reaction to House Republicans storming House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) secret impeachment lair, calling it “nuts.”

Explaining that he was initially told their actions would be a “GOP version of Occupy Wall Street,” he added, “Apparently it was a peaceful protest. Big difference.”

About two dozen House Republicans stormed Schiff’s secret impeachment chamber in the basement of the Capitol on Wednesday, where Schiff has been running the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry behind closed doors, out of the view of the general public and most Republican lawmakers. The Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman initially called the move “nuts.”

“They’re making a run in the SCIF! That’s not the way to do it. That’s nuts,” Graham said Wednesday, according to the Wall Street Journal’s Lindsay Wise:

South Carolina Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC not a fan of the House GOP sit-in protest that has disrupted impeachment depositions today. “They’re making a run in the SCIF! That’s not the way to do it. That’s nuts” — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) October 23, 2019

His remarks came as a surprise to some, as Graham has agreed that Democrats’ handling of the impeachment inquiry has been a farce. Graham this week defended President Trump’s use of the word “lynching” to describe the Democrats’ handling of the probe, telling reporters that it is akin to a “mob taking over the rule of law” and adding, “this is a joke, this is a sham, and this is a political lynching.”

Graham quickly backtracked after describing the House GOP members’ actions as “nuts,” claiming he was initially given what appeared to be a faulty description of the Republican lawmakers’ plan.

“CORRECTION: I was initially told House GOP took the SCIF by force – basically like a GOP version of Occupy Wall Street. Apparently it was a peaceful protest. Big difference,” Graham clarified in a tweet.

“I understand their frustration and they have good reason to be upset,” he added:

https://mobile.twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/1187106846651207681

Graham is expected to formally introduce a resolution alongside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “condemning the House of Representatives closed door, illegitimate impeachment inquiry” at a news conference slated for 3 p.m. EST.